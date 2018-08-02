Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 will arrive in September starting at $650

The Chrome OS market has been relatively quiet for the past few months. Earlier this year, Acer turned heads when it debuted several new models, and now, we finally know when the Acer Chromebook 13 and Acer Chromebook Spin 13 are going to hit the market…

Acer unveiled its latest collection of Chrome OS hardware back in May, but the company has been pretty much silent about the line since the Chromebook Spin 15 went up for pre-order in June. The highlight of the reveal, though, was undoubtedly the Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13.

These premium machines are designed to capture a part of the market that isn’t quite on the level of Google’s Pixelbook, but still wants a powerful, high-end machine. Thus, both machines offer a 13.5-inch 3:2 2256×1504 display (with a 360-degree hinge on the Spin), a glass trackpad, aluminum body design, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C as well.

Under the hood, these machines are powered by 8th-generation Intel hardware, including i3 and i5 chipsets with up to 16GB of RAM. Now, we finally have a launch date and pricing for these machines as well for the US and Canada (via About Chromebooks). Those prices are all listed below, and Acer says both Chromebooks will arrive in September.

Acer Chromebook 13

CB713-1 W -36XR: Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 32GB storage – $649USD/$899CAD

CB713-1 W -56VY: Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 32GB stoage – $749USD/$1029CAD

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

CP713-1 W N-385L: Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage – $749USD/$1029CAD

CP713-1 W N-55HT: Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage – $849USD/$1149CAD

CP713-1 W N-59KY: Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB storage – $949USD/$1299CAD

