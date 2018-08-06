Android 9 Pie source code is now live in AOSP

With this morning’s official launch of Android Pie on Pixel devices, it was only a matter of time before AOSP followed suit. The official source code for the latest version of Android is now live for OEMs and developers to read or build themselves.

There are two versions available for perusal, namely “pie-dev” and “pie-release“, with the release variant appearing to be the newer of the two. These will serve as the base for both custom ROM developers and device OEMs bringing their devices up to Android 9. It certainly seems, though, that the upgrade process has been simplified for the latter group, evidenced by the Essential Phone also receiving the Android Pie update today.

It’s noteworthy that the release order seems to be reversed from the Oreo launch. Last year, AOSP received the Oreo update over a week before it officially rolled out to the Pixel and Nexus devices.

