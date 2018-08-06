AR Stickers 1.3 unbundles all included sticker packs, slimming app by 50 MB [APK Insight]

Launching exclusively on the Pixel last year, AR Stickers take advantage of ARCore to overlay interactive animations in photos and videos. Version 1.3 is rolling out today and unbundles the default Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Stranger Things sticker packs to make the app significantly smaller.

The last update in April unbundled the Foodmoji and Text sticker packs into standalone applications available from the Google Play Store. Version 1.3 goes a step further by only including one preview sticker from each pack, and requiring users to download the full app to gain access.

Upon updating to the latest version, the top carousels are all grayed out. However, selecting a collection will reveal that the first sticker is selectable and can be dragged into the camera viewfinder.

Tapping on any other will bring up a prompt noting that only one sticker is available, with clicking “OK” opening a Play Store window to download the entire app. Meanwhile, The Last Jedi and Stranger Things packs are now available in the Play Store.

However, as an upside, users are now able to preview all the available stickers in a pack before downloading.

Today’s change has a noticeable impact on app size, with the download size also going from 64.4 MB in version 1.2 to just 8.5 MB with the 1.3 update. Version 1.3 of AR Stickers is rolling out now via the Play Store.

