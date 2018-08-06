Android 9 Pie is already rolling out to the Essential Phone w/ August security patch in tow

Android 9 Pie just went official and Google started to rollout the update to its Pixel devices. Right behind Google, though, is Andy Rubin’s Essential, which is already pushing out a final version of Pie for the PH-1.

Essential has been nipping at Google’s heels when it comes to updates for the past few months, proving especially quick with bringing Android P Betas to its users. Now, the same speediness is applying to the final rollout of Android Pie.

Just like with Google’s Pixel devices, this update brings a slightly refreshed UI to the Essential Phone, the option of using gesture navigation, as well as a bunch of fun new tools such as a handy screenshot editor. It also promises to improve battery life with the new “Adaptive Battery” feature which uses machine learning to prioritize how the system manages resources based on how you use your phone.

This update isn’t hitting all users just yet – it’s yet to hit my own Essential Phone at the time of publishing – but should be out in the next few hours. August’s security patch is also in tow here, but Essential forgot to update the strings needed to reflect that in the software, so it still shows as July’s patch level.

As a side note, Android Pie’s new gestures are enabled by default on the PH-1.

We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8 — Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018

9to5Google’s Take

I seriously can’t commend Essential enough for this. It will probably be weeks before any other Android OEM gets this update out to its users, but the PH-1 is getting it just minutes after Google’s announcement. You can’t ask for anything better, especially on a phone that was just $250 a few weeks ago…

