T-Mobile offers budget Essentials ‘unlimited’ plan for $30/line for four lines

Just when you thought it wouldn’t be possible for a carrier to launch another ‘unlimited’ plan that isn’t, T-Mobile has today announced a new budget plan working out at $30 per line for a family of four …

T-Mobile Essentials is designed for those who say they just want the basics: unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the U.S. – all at the industry’s best price, only $30 per line for a family of four with autopay.

There are, of course, plenty of catches. First, the price depends on the number of lines.

Essentials starts at $60 for a single line, $30 for the second line and just $15 per line for lines 3-6, plus taxes and fees with autopay. Without autopay, it’s $5 more per line.

Second, you get unspecified lower data speeds after 50GB. Third, video is ‘typically’ limited to 480p. Fourth, you don’t get any hotspot usage. Finally, you may also be asked for a deposit and to pay $25 for a SIM starter kit.

T-Mobile Essentials will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting August 10.

