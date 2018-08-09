Here are Fortnite’s requirements on Android, and every device that supports the beta

Fortnite for Android has finally launched after months of hype and anticipation from fans. While the game is available exclusively for Samsung for a few days, it will be opening to quite a few devices soon. Here’s everything that will be able to run it.

Listed on Epic Games’ FAQ website for the Fortnite Android beta, there are nearly 60 devices that can run the game properly. Those include, of course, a collection of Samsung devices ranging from the newly announced Galaxy Note 9 all the way back to the S7. It also includes options such as Google’s Pixel devices, several LG flagships, the Razer Phone, and even Essential’s PH-1.

The full list of devices that currently support the Fortnite beta release is below, but Epic does mention that if you meet a certain requirement with specifications, your device may still support the game. Specifically, you’ll need to be running Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer, have at least 3GB of RAM, and have an Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, and Mali-G72 MP12 or higher.

Android Beta initially will work on the following devices: Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11 Currently unsupported, working on fixes in the near term: HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11 / U11+, U12+

Lenovo: Moto Z / Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force

Sony: Xperia: XZ/ XZs, XZ1, XZ2

