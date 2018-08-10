9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 BOGO, Note 9 Case $1, Jaybird Bluetooth Headphones $50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8-10-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Note 9 goes BOGO FREE at Verizon via Best Buy

The Galaxy Note 9 is expensive, this budget-friendly $1 case helps keep it safe (Reg. $11)

Jaybird’s Freedom F5 Headphones return to $50 in multiple colors (Reg. $75+)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Belkin’s latest back to school promotion takes $25 off orders over $80

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The Lume Traveler Camper sports a convertible top, solar power and more

How to make your dorm room into a smart home from under $25

Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro