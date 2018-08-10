9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 BOGO, Note 9 Case $1, Jaybird Bluetooth Headphones $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Note 9 goes BOGO FREE at Verizon via Best Buy
The Galaxy Note 9 is expensive, this budget-friendly $1 case helps keep it safe (Reg. $11)
Jaybird’s Freedom F5 Headphones return to $50 in multiple colors (Reg. $75+)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Belkin’s latest back to school promotion takes $25 off orders over $80
- Apple’s latest MacBook Pros discounted by as much as $299
- The Twelve South Surface Pad for iPhone X on sale at Amazon for $44 shipped
- The 2nd Gen. Boosted Board Electric Skateboard is under $1,000 for today only
- Logitech’s $40 Wireless and Keyboard bundle has 24-month battery life
- Expand your home network w/ Netgear’s 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Extender: $89 (Reg. $130)
- Costco has the Sony XB40 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $130 (Reg. $250)
- Parrot’s iPhone-controlled Mambo Quadcopter drops to new low at $39 (Reg. $80)
- SimpliSafe’s 12-Piece Home Security System falls to $250 shipped ($200 off)
- Leviton’s $21 Decora Z-Wave Smart Plug is now 40% off at Amazon
- Add this top-rated induction cooktop to your kitchen for $75 (Reg. $100) via Amazon
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle w/ Madden NFL 19: $450 shipped ($110 off) + more
- Bella 6-Quart Pressure Cooker drops to $40 shipped for today only at Best Buy
- Pick up a new Gourmia Sous Vide System from $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Williams Sonoma Warehouse Sale gets you cooking w/ deals from $6 on top brands
- Delsey’s Helium Spinner Luggage drops to as low as $70 during Woot’s Flash Sale
- Bring home the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum for $180 ($50 off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Back to Bed, 1Keyboard, more
- Overstock Biggest Mega Home Sale drops prices up to 70%: furniture, decor, rugs, more
- eBay’s latest promo code takes 15% off Samsung, Oakley, Worx and more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $14, Call of Duty WWII $30, more
- Men’s Wearhouse takes 60% off select designer suits from Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Smartphone Accessories:iPhone 8 Plus Screen Protector five-pack $4 Prime shipped, more
- Hanes Back to School Sale has t-shirts, polos, sweatpants and more from $5
- AmazonBasics 26-inch Folding Fire Pit hits 2018 low at $43 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The Lume Traveler Camper sports a convertible top, solar power and more
How to make your dorm room into a smart home from under $25
Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro
- How to wear the camouflage trend for this season with top picks from $25
- Panasonic’s latest gadget makes your stinky shoes smell new… in five hours
- LEGO teases upcoming series of Overwatch-themed kits due out in 2019
- NZXT announces the H700 Nuka-Cola, a Fallout-themed computer case
- Sonnet launches its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Ethernet, SD, 87W charging, more
- Nintendo includes a themed Gamecube controller w/ new Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct:new fighters & game modes [Video]
- Amazon intros 30-minute grocery pickup at select Whole Foods locations
- Best toiletry bags for jet setters under $40 from Herschel, Patagonia, more
- June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
- Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home
- Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- How to choose the best lighting for your smart home:Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit