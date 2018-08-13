Project Fi discounts Pixel 2 XL to $649, offering up to $899 credit w/ purchase of 2 LG flagships

Back in May, Project Fi significantly expanded its device lineup with three new phones from Motorola and LG. The Google MVNO is heavily promoting the phones, with the latest offering service credits ranging from $50 to $899. Meanwhile, there is also an instant discount on the Pixel 2 XL.

The Moto G6, which recently gained a blush color variant, comes with a $50 service credit that goes towards the monthly $20 for unlimited talk and text, as well as $10 per GB of data. The $199 mid-range phone features 32GB of memory with a microSD card slot and dual-rear camera setup.

There is also an $80 Bill Protection that effectively serves as an unlimited plan. Google notes that the credit will appear 45-60 days after activation following the device remaining active for 30 consecutive days on a Fi account.

This service credit jumps to $749 or $899 with the purchase and activation of two LG devices. This includes the LG V35 ThinQ or LG G7 ThinQ, with users getting credited for the value of the lesser phone. The phones must be activated on a Project Fi group plan, which costs $15 for an extra number with unlimited talk and text, and the same $10 per/GB of data.

The G7 features a 6.1-inch display with 64GB of built-in storage expandable via microSD and a 3,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. There are dual 16MP cameras on the back and a 8MP front-facer with dedicated flash. Meanwhile, the V35 features similar specs but with a notch-less 6-inch pOLED display and larger 3,300mAh battery.

Lastly, the Pixel 2 XL sees a $200 instant discount at checkout as long as the device is activated on Fi within 30 days. This includes both the 64GB and 128GB model, which brings the Made by Google phones down to $649 and $749, respectively.

The three Project Fi deals began yesterday and run until August 31st. Meanwhile, the Google Store on Sunday kicked off a back-to-school sale that applies a $100 discount on the Pixel 2 XL with $50 store credit and a free Google Home Mini.

