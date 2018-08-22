Qualcomm samples next-gen 7nm, 5G chipsets ahead of debut in next year’s smartphones

Qualcomm powers most of the big names in smartphones right now, and today the company has announced that it is sending out samples of its next-gen chipsets for OEMs to work with…

Ahead of use in devices in 2019, Qualcomm is sending out samples of its next “flagship mobile platform” which is based on a 7nm process node. This new chipset can also be paired with Qualcomm’s X50 modem which is capable of 5G.

The company says that more details on this new chipset will be revealed in Q4 of 2018 with smartphones using the new chipset debuting in the first half of 2019.

The 7nm SoC can be paired with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem, which is expected to be the first 5G-capable mobile platform for premium tier smartphones and other mobile devices. Qualcomm Technologies has begun sampling of its upcoming flagship mobile platform to multiple OEMs developing next-generation consumer devices. The upcoming platform will transform industries, encourage new business models and improve the consumer experience as operators come online with 5G services later in 2018 and through 2019.

