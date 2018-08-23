Lyft offering free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6

Lyft is teaming up with non-partisan organizations to offer free and discounted rides to the polls for those who might otherwise struggle to vote on November 6 …

Engadget reports that it is working with three different organizations.

[Lyft is] teaming up with , TurboVote and Nonprofit Vote — services that keep you informed about the elections — to distribute 50 percent off promo codes to those who need them. It’s also working with nonpartisan and nonprofit orgs, including Voto Latino and Urban League, to provide free rides to underserved communities in an effort to give them a way to exercise their right to vote these midterms.

It notes that 15 million registered voters failed to exercise their vote in 2016, with transportation issues believed to be one of the main reasons. An earlier study showed that low-income voters are particularly over-represented in those who don’t cast their vote. Lyft hopes that making transportation free or more affordable will help to remedy this.

In less positive election news, Facebook’s former head of security has suggested that it’s now too late to prevent foreign states interfering in this year’s midterms, and that decisive action will be needed to ensure the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

