T-Mobile says overseas hackers stole personal data of more than 2M customers

T-Mobile has disclosed that hackers gained access to the personal data of some two million of its customers.

Compromised information includes names, zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers and account types …

The company posted a message on its website, and is in the process of texting all affected customers.

Our cyber-security team discovered and shut down an unauthorized access to certain information, including yours, and we promptly reported it to authorities. None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised. However, you should know that some of your personal information may have been exposed, which may have included one or more of the following: name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).

It said that the intrusion took place on August 20, but only disclosed it late last night.

T-Mobile gave additional details to Motherboard, revealing that the breach affected about 3% of its 77M customers, suggesting that around 2.3M customers have had their data compromised. It also said that the attack was carried out from outside the US, but did not specify the country.

The company says that if customers don’t receive a text message shortly, then they were not affected – but can call 611 if they are concerned.

