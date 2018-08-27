Early JBL Link View review praises sound quality of second Google Assistant smart display

Smart speakers have been an unqualified success for Google over the past year or so, and smart displays are the next big thing. Following Lenovo’s Smart Display going on sale last month, the JBL Link View is next in line, and now a full review has hit the web…

The JBL Link View is still up for pre-order through mid-September, so we’re not 100% sure why this sole review is out so early, but CNET has a lot to say about the Link View in its official review. Like with Lenovo’s option, the JBL Link View gets a lot of praise from Google’s software. The ability to call up music or videos with your voice is still handy, and recipes and using the device in the kitchen is still a central part of the experience for this speaker.

Where CNET found that the Link View stands out, though, is in the sound quality. The review praises JBL’s audio prowess in this speaker, and as usual, it’s really good across the board. The View particularly stands out compared to Lenovo’s Smart Display with its much stronger bass. That’s thanks largely to the membrane on the back which is similar to what we saw on JBL’s Link speakers.

The long story short on this review is that JBL has another solid option for an Assistant smart display in the Link View, and it’s something you’ll want to go for if audio quality is key. You can read the full review here.

The JBL Link View sounds great playing music, particularly with bass-heavy tracks. Thanks to Google Assistant, the Link View works best as a kitchen assistant, with a great guided recipe system, an attractive touchscreen and a knack for multitasking.

