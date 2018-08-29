Google Duo 39 features new Material icon, preps homescreen contact shortcuts & more rewards [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google Duo is rolling out following the previous update introducing several Material Design tweaks. Duo 39 for iOS added iPad tablet support, while introducing a more Material icon on both platforms. Meanwhile, contact homescreen shortcuts are in-development, as are more rewards.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

New icon

As we first spotted in the Google app, there is a new Duo icon that features a slightly darker background and more rounded video camera icon.

Design tweaks

This update slightly tweaks the voice calling screen by removing the sound indicator and adding a dark gray background. In all likelihood, this is a bug and that future versions will revert back to the existing design.

Homescreen shortcuts

Google Duo is working on shortcuts to let users pin contacts to their homescreen and “start a call faster.” Duo already generates app shortcuts, but those only appear for your recently dialed contacts. The new option should allow for more explicit creation.

<string name=”homescreen_shortcut_dialog_no”>Not now</string> <string name=”homescreen_shortcut_dialog_title”>To call %s faster, add them to your Home screen</string> <string name=”homescreen_shortcut_dialog_title_1″>Add %s to your Home screen to save time</string> <string name=”homescreen_shortcut_dialog_title_2″>Add %s to your Home screen to start a call faster</string> <string name=”homescreen_shortcut_dialog_yes”>Add</string>

Google Account rewards and Play Store

Over the past several versions, we have been tracking a Rewards system for new Duo users. Prizes are awarded through Google Tez (since renamed to Pay) or as extra data on certain carriers. While these awards are aimed at developing markets, a new one might be aimed at a more international audience.

Version 39 makes note of a new way to get a reward by associating your Google Account with Duo. Meanwhile, there is a new reward that opens and redeems through the Play Store. It’s unclear if the two are related, but a possible reward could be Play Store credit.

<string name=”link_gaia_title_rewards”>Use your Google Account with Duo to redeem rewards</string>

<string name=”link_gaia_dialog_rewards_secondary_description_rewards”>You have the option to use your Google Account to sign in to Duo on your phone and other devices. To redeem rewards, you have to use an eligible Google Account.</string>

<string name=”rewards_open_play_store_button”>Open Play Store</string> <string name=”rewards_redeem_header”>Congrats! You earned %s</string> <string name=”rewards_redeem_is_pending_message”>Check back soon to see if a reward is available to redeem. Tap More ⋮ and if a reward is available, “%s” will appear.</string>

How to update?

