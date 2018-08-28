Google rebrands Tez payment app for India to Google Pay

Late last year, Google announced a new payments app for the Indian market which gave users the ability to transfer funds to nearby users without any special hardware. Since its debut, Tez has seen a lot of popularity, but now it’s being rebranded to fall under Google Pay’s umbrella…

Google says that since its launch less than a year ago, Tez has racked up big numbers. Apparently, the app has been used by 22 million people with a whopping 750 million financial transactions in that time. Now, Tez is getting merged into Google Pay, eliminating the Tez name entirely.

An update to the Tez app rolling out now rebrands the app to Google Pay, unifying it under the same name as the Google Pay app that the rest of the world already uses. However, this version of the app still offers all of the same functionality that Tez currently has, and interestingly, Google will be bringing some of Tez’s elements to other regions in Google Pay.

We have learnt that when we build for India, we build for the world, and we believe that many of the innovations and features we have pioneered with Tez will work globally. The world has certainly taken notice of India’s digital payments success and our deep investments here with Tez. Many governments are asking us to work with them to bring similar digital payments innovations to their countries. To make this happen, we will be unifying all of Google’s payment offerings globally. Starting today, Tez will now be called Google Pay.

