Google Assistant’s Ready-made and Custom Routines w/ scheduling rolling out globally

Back in March, Google launched Routines to let users string together commands that might frequently be repeated every single day. This feature, along with the ability to make custom ones, are now beginning to roll out to the rest of the world.

There are several reports this morning (via Android Police) of Routines going live. While users in the United States have had access to Routines for the past several months, the rest of the world was limited to the previous “My Day” incarnation that dates back to Assistant’s launch.

Routines are more powerful and adds the ability to take your device off silent mode and adjust smart home appliances, like the temperature on a thermostat. Meanwhile, after finishing these commands, users can have Assistant begin playing music, news, radio, podcasts, or an audiobook.

As international users invoked the “Google morning” command or any other My Day phrase over the past 24 hours, Assistant would detail how Routines are now available with a verbal walkthrough on speakers and a card to open the full settings page on mobile.

In addition to six Ready-made commands, including Good morning, Bedtime, Leaving home, I’m home, Commuting to work, and Commuting home, you can also create custom Routines. Announced at I/O, users can set a phrase to initiate the Routine, play media, or trigger an Action, like controlling smart home devices

Replacing Shortcuts, all the features that launched in recent months — including scheduling Routines to invoke automatically at set times and days — are also available.

So far, there are reports of Routines going live for English in the UK, Canada, and Australia, as well as Germany and India. The news comes as the Google Home Max launched in three more countries today.

