Google doubles global Home Max availability w/ launches in Germany, UK, and France

Earlier this month, the Google Home Max finally became available outside of North America following an Australian launch. Today, the premium Assistant smart speaker is coming to a handful of European countries and doubling its global availability.

The premium Assistant speaker features two 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers for sound that’s 20 times more powerful than the standard Google Home. Artificial intelligence is leveraged by the Smart Sound feature that automatically adapts to the environment of a room.

Every time the vertical or horizontal speaker is moved, it will automatically adjust and tune. Additionally, two units can be wirelessly paired for surround sound, with the Chromecast device also featuring Bluetooth and aux-in.

Announced at last year’s October 4th Made by Google event, the $399 speaker was released in time for the U.S. holiday season. It came to Canada in May and Australia in August. It is available beginning today in Germany and France for €399 and in the United Kingdom for £399. Check the Google Store and other local retailers.

