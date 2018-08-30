Sony’s latest Google Assistant speaker is designed for your next pool party

Google Assistant speakers are quickly taking over and today Sony has unveiled its latest Assistant speaker with the portable XB501G.

One thing I’ve personally noticed in the Assistant speaker market, is that when it comes to delivering louder sounds in a bigger size, you’re almost always attached to a wall. Sony’s latest might just fix that problem, though, delivering a larger speaker that runs on a battery and is definitely suited to outdoor use.

The XB501G is first and foremost a speaker, and as a part of Sony’s EXTRA BASS branding, it packs some serious sound. The 2.1 speaker has angled 1-3/4″ satellite speakers with a 4.92” subwoofer. It can stream music over Wi-Fi or pair to your smartphone with Bluetooth. It also uses Sony’s LIVE SOUND technology to give “you a three-dimensional sound experience just like you were at a music festival or concert venue.”

The speaker also has built-in colored LEDs and a strobe light, as well as IP65 water resistance and up to 16 hours of battery life. Of course, with Assistant built-in, it also packs plenty of microphones to accept your voice commands. Pricing lands at $299 and Sony says the sales will kick off in October. You can see more on the XB501G on Sony’s website.

