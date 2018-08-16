Sony Xperia devices will start getting Android 9 Pie in November

Now that Android 9 Pie is official, OEMs are starting to announce their plans for the update on their various devices. Today, Sony is officially revealing its plans for Pie…

The best gifts for Android users

Noted on Sony’s blog, several of its Android smartphones will be getting Android 9 Pie very soon. Sony’s track record of updating its Android devices is pretty solid, so it’s nice to see that, despite declining sales, the company is sticking to that trend with Pie.

Sony will upgrade its “premium” devices to Android 9 Pie starting this November. These include the company’s past two generations of flagships, including both Premium and Compact variants. Some of Sony’s mid-rangers will also pick up Pie starting in “early 2019.” The full list of devices follows.

Starting in November:

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Early 2019:

Sony Xperia XA2

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Sony also mentions in its post:

We always aim for the quickest possible upgrade rollout from the time Google makes its announcement to when it reaches your smartphone. And it’s essential that Sony engineers have the time to implement all our feature upgrades and test devices to meet our high quality standards.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: