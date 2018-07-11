Sony Xperia XA2 Plus announced w/ 6-inch 18:9 display, slimmer bezels, Snapdragon 630

Earlier this year, Sony delivered the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra for budget markets, and today that family is expanding with the unveiling of the Xperia XA2 Plus.

The best gifts for Android users

Like Sony’s earlier releases, the Xperia XA2 Plus is a pretty simple mid-range device. At its core, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage backed up by a microSD slot. Other familiar specifications include a 23MP rear camera, 8MP wide-angle front-facing camera, and rear fingerprint sensor. There’s also a sizeable 3,580 mAh battery with USB-C for charging.

The design of this device is pretty similar to the rest of the XA2 family as well, but there are some notable changes. For one, the 1080p display now has an 18:9 aspect ratio. This also pushes the device to have slightly slimmer bezels across the board compared to earlier releases. It’s a pretty good look if you ask me.

Xperia XA2 Plus sports a sleek, understated 18:9 aspect design, with metallic finishing, super-narrow bezels and thin borders. The beautiful and durable 6” Full HD+ display is bright and sharp, with stunning colours for a natural viewing experience – and it’s built to last with Corning®Gorilla® Glass 5, to help protect against accidental drops. It includes a mini-display mode, letting you switch between a smaller and larger on-screen interface, for easy one-handed operation and typing.

Sony has also equipped this device with Hi-Res audio, a first for a device in this class. That includes Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for improved audio quality, as well as improved Bluetooth streaming with LDAC.

Pricing has yet to be revealed for this device, but with the Xperia XA2 Ultra landing around $450 USD, it’s probably safe to assume the Plus will be in the same ballpark. Sony will offer the Xperia XA2 Plus in Silver, Black, Gold, and Green, with Android Oreo installed out of the box. Sales start in August.