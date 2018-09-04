September security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

After launching on the Pixel and Pixel 2 last month, Android 9 Pie is getting its first update today with the September security patch. A number of bugs are addressed in this update including one related to poor Bluetooth audio in cars.

There are 24 issues resolved in the September security patch dated 2018-09-01 and 35 for 2018-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, the dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 15 security fixes and 3 functional updates. Users will benefit from a Bluetooth fix that improves audio quality over car speakers.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

