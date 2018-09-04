Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will have to make more European content – by law

Streaming video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will soon have to ensure that at least 30% of the programming offered in Europe is produced in EU countries …

Variety reports that this is set to become law in December.

Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand visibility and prominence of European product on streamers, are on track to be approved in December. “We just need the final vote, but it’s a mere formality,” he told Variety at the Venice Film Festival.

This can be achieved by commissioning European content, buying existing TV shows and movies – or by paying into national film funds, an approach currently taken in Germany.

Companies will have 20 months to comply, and individual countries can set the quota as high as 40% if they wish, as well as having the option to set smaller quotas for content produced in their own country.

Separate copyright legislation in the works will require platforms like YouTube to pay a higher share of ad revenues to the rights owners. Currently, YouTube often makes more money than the people who created the content.

