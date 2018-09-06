The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a brand new S Pen packed with some really handy new features. One of those is being able to unlock the phone remotely. Here’s how to unlock the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 using your S Pen.

How to unlock the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 using your S Pen

Access S Pen Settings Toggle on Unlock with S Pen Remote Verify your Security

One of the biggest new features of the Galaxy Note 9 is its new S Pen, specifically because it now packs Bluetooth for adding handy features like acting as a remote shutter. Samsung has also embedded a feature that lets you remotely unlock the phone if you’re using the pen, and it’s really handy. If you follow these steps, you’ll be able to use that on your Galaxy Note 9.

1. Access S Pen Settings

The first step to turning this feature on is to access the Settings Menu of your Galaxy Note 9. To do that, you can either use the settings shortcut in the app drawer, or pull down the notification tray and tap the settings shortcut found there. Once in the settings, you’ll want to look for the Advanced Features option about two-thirds of the way down the screen. From there, tap the S Pen section at the top.

2. Toggle on Unlock with S Pen Remote

Next, we need to locate the option to toggle this feature on. Under the S Pen settings, you should quickly see the Unlock with S Pen section as the second option on the screen. Tapping that should bring up the interface below where you’ll be able to toggle this feature on. On that screen, tap the option labeled Unlock with S Pen Remote.

3. Verify your Security

The first time you try to enable this feature, the software is going to prompt you to verify whatever security method you’re using. Specifically, it’s going to ask for whatever PIN or password is set on the device, skipping over any biometrics you may have set up. Simply verify this, and your pen will now be able to unlock your phone remotely.

This will work any time the pen is connected over Bluetooth to your Galaxy Note 9. Personally, I’ve found it useful when reading long bits of text or trying to keep the screen turned on while it’s out of reach.

