Samsung Galaxy A6 w/ ‘Infinity Display’ and Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ launch on Sept 14th

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the flagship market in the United States, but it also delivers plenty of devices to suit customers with lower budgets. Today, Samsung is announcing US availability for the Galaxy A6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab A 10.5″.

The first notable release Samsung is announcing today is the Samsung Galaxy A6. Announced earlier this year for India, the Galaxy A6 delivers a mid-range Android experience, but with a few key perks. First and foremost, this $359 smartphone brings a 5.6-inch HD AMOLED “Infinity Display” with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio and thinner bezels. It’s not quite Galaxy S9 level, but it’s a nice-looking design for this price point.

The Galaxy A6 also offers expandable storage up to 400GB, 16MP cameras on the back and the front, an Exynos 7884 processor, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 3,000 mAh battery. NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE are also supported along with a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

With 16MP front and rear cameras, you can capture stunning photos and selfies, and the F1.7 aperture on the rear camera helps keep your pictures bright and clear in low-light settings like gorgeous sunsets and nights out on the town. Plus, the camera gives you a smarter way to use your phone. Instantly shop for something you see with or translate foreign text to help you navigate new cities or even menus with Bixby.

Alongside the Galaxy A6, Samsung is also announcing US availability details for its Galaxy Tab A 10.5″. Announced a few weeks ago with the Tab S4, this new mid-range Android tablet brings a 16:10, 1920×1200 display with Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers and Android 8.1 Oreo. It also offers a Snapdragon 450 chipset, USB-C, and a huge 7,300 mAh battery.

Whether the family is hanging out in the kitchen, lounging on the couch or staying entertained on a road trip, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5” will be a hit for the whole household. The new tablet puts cinema in your hands with its 16:10 screen ratio and Quad Speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos® immersive sound technology. Galaxy Tab A 10.5” also lets you control your smart home devices through SmartThings, and set limits on your child’s screen time with Samsung Kids. The Samsung Kids service offers curated, high-quality, fun learning games, books, and videos for kids ages 3-12 years old. Try Samsung Kids free for 30 days[4] and enjoy programming from publishers such as LEGO, Toca Boca and Sesame Workshop.

Both of these products will launch on September 14th in the United States with the Galaxy A6 being available for sale unlocked on Samsung’s website. The company says that carrier partners will be revealed “in the coming weeks.” As for the Galaxy Tab A 10.5″, Samsung is also launching that on September 14th for $329. Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung’s own website will sell the Wi-Fi version, with an LTE variant hitting Verizon and Sprint later this year.

