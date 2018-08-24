Wearables, and specifically smartwatches, have been a bit of a mixed bag for Android users for a while. There are plenty of great options, but none seem to really nail everything quite right. Now, though, Samsung aims to solve that with the Galaxy Watch. Today, that new smartwatch is on sale – here’s where to buy one.

The best gifts for Android users

Samsung’s past few generations of smartwatches have been lauded by many, myself included, as being some of the best available to Android users. The Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Sport all brought a lot to table with some excellent designs, and more importantly good Android integration, in tow.

Now with the Galaxy Watch, Samsung is pulling together pretty much everything that made its previous offerings so great. There’s a classic watch design with a rotating bezel, OLED touchscreen display, and interchangeable 22mm/20mm straps. It charges wirelessly, has built-in sensors for heart rate tracking, data on your surroundings, and even NFC for mobile payments. That all runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS which just seems to be getting better and better on these wearables.

We went hands-on with the Galaxy Watch back at Samsung’s unveiling, and personally, I’ve been using one for the past couple of days as I prepare my full review. Stay tuned for that in the next several days, but if you want to order a Galaxy Watch for yourself, check out the links below for everywhere you can order a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch

Bluetooth

Best Buy:

Amazon:

Samsung:

LTE

Best Buy (unlocked):

T-Mobile:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: