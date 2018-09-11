Google has today sent invites to French publications for yet another Made by Google event. This one is in Paris, France, and likely means the launch of the Google Pixel 3 in that country and perhaps others in mainland Europe.

The news comes via Frandroid, which seemingly was one of the first to be invited to the “I <3 Paris” event. The event is set to start at the same 11 AM ET as the New York event.

The presumed reason for a second event would be a big France-specific launch, and given that much of Google’s hardware is already available in the country, a Pixel 3 launch — likely the star of the show, anyway — would make sense.

Update: We’re told this event is likely intended for mainland Europe as a whole.

We were also told by a source that we should expect to see the Pixel 3 launch in most countries with obvious Google Assistant language support. France is one of those.

Google also teased that this was the case in a tweet. This roughly translates to “Put it [champaign emoji] on ice” or “Make it cold,” in response to a question about the arrival of the Google Pixel.

Google will concurrently be holding an event stateside in New York City to announce its forthcoming Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones as well as other hardware.

Just like the “I <3 NY” gif that Google sent to the press for invites to the US event, Google has sent a gif to French press — but with different colors this time.

