Google this afternoon officially announced that its next hardware event is on October 9th in New York City. The widely leaked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected, while there are rumors of new Pixelbooks and other Made by Google products.
In a departure from the inaugural event in 2016 and last year’s follow up, Google is hosting its next major product launch in New York City and not San Francisco. Additionally, it is being held five days later on October 9th instead of the 4th.
The invitation provides only a GIF that animates the storied “I <3 NY” with metallic colored silver and gold/copper dots, with the Google ‘G’ following. The heart comprised of a “3” is likely an illusion to the Pixel 3.
Otherwise, there is no hint — or Easter Egg— of what’s to come. Meanwhile, Google will be livestreaming the 11AM EST event on the Made by Google YouTube channel.
Google’s next flagship phones have repeatedly leaked over the past few weeks. The Pixel 3 looks like a shrunken down version of the current Pixel 2 XL, while the Pixel 3 XL features a notoriously tall notch. Multiple images of both have already surfaced, most recently last weekend in the back of a Lyft. Further, we even have a clear idea of what the specifications are.
Meanwhile, a Google-made Assistant Smart Display is rumored, along with a new Google Pixelbook 2. Second-generation Pixel Buds are also likely, while the FCC has detailed a new Chromecast. However, Google took the unusual step last week of confirming that it is not launching a Pixel Watch this year.
Be sure to follow 9to5Google live from the Made by Google event on October 9th for all the latest announcements.
