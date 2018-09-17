Google Calculator 7.5 rolling out with Google Material Theme tweaks [Gallery]

With several major services updated to the Google Material Theme since I/O 2018, the latest to feature it is a common everyday utility. The redesign of Google Calculator includes a tweaked color palette that is expectedly very bright and makes great use of Google Sans.

Rolling out this morning, version 7.5 of Google Calculator switches the keypad from varying shades of gray to a not quite, but still bright white. Basic arithmetic functions are now displayed against that dull white background, but with a blue accent to differentiate and pop out. However, the app icon still portrays the gray keys.

Google Sans is used for all keys and other icons throughout Calculator. The use of the company’s more optimized font is apparent here given the bold size, especially when conducting calculations.

There are tweaks to Google Calculator’s keypad, with ‘DEL’ now an icon, while ‘0’ and ‘.’ have swapped positions at the bottom of the screen.

Version 7.5

Google mostly retains the blue accent from the previous version, albeit with a slightly tweaked shade. More advanced scientific functions can be swiped or tapped open, with Google again switching the position of two key positions.

Other changes include a stark white status and navigation bar. In the “History” view that can be swiped from the top of the screen or via the overflow menu, the app and status bar are merged.

Overall, the single shade of blue to compliment the rest of the stark white appearance works rather well to simplify Google Calculator without making it look basic. Of course, this might be due to the simple nature of the application, but it is elegant and one of the better Google Material Themes.

Version 7.5 of Google Calculator is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Version 7.4

