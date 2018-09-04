Google Search testing Material Theme redesign w/ persistent, pill-shaped search bar [Gallery]

In recent weeks, the Google Material Theme has permeated through more and more of the company’s apps and services. With a big redesign expected for Chrome this month, Google Search would be the next biggest product to get a revamped look. New screenshots today show Google already testing the new design.

The most immediate Material Theme element in the new design is the pill-shaped search bar that features a light, flat outline instead of shadows. Found throughout Google’s recent app updates, the rounded corners also extend to Knowledge Graph Panels and the dropdown of Search suggestions when users enter a query.

We previously spotted a pill-shaped search bar in the Google app for Android. On the web, Google Images has also been testing various new designs.

Another new element is a persistent app bar that remains docked at the top of the screen as users scroll through results. The Google logo, bar, app launcher, and account avatar are now always visible, providing quick access to begin a new search or jump to another service without first scrolling up.

This design is still a work in progress given various older elements still on-screen. For example, the carousel of tweets and list of news articles continue to have sharp corners, while the Sign in, Settings, and Tools buttons are similarly shaped. Meanwhile, the new rounded tab indicator is not leveraged to note what type of search result (Maps, Images, Videos, or News) users are currently viewing.

Besides Gmail, the Material Theme on Google.com would introduce the company’s future design direction to a very wide web audience. We have yet to spot the new design ourselves, but the user that sent in these images noted how it was “buggy,” with selecting a Search tab other than “All” automatically reverting to the current design. Hopefully, it rolls out sooner than later.

