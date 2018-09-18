Google updates Family Link w/ Chromebook support, teen supervision, available worldwide

Google makes it pretty easy to manage what your family does on Android thanks to its Family Link application. Now, that app is getting some upgrades with Chromebook support and a wider age range…

In a post today on The Keyword, Google explains a few new updates to Family Link. For one, the app is getting support for teenagers. Google says that parents “overwhelmingly” wanted the app to work for their children as they entered teenage years, and now the app supports that. However, it treats teenagers a bit differently. The same restrictions can be in place, but the teenagers will have the option to turn that off. The catch? Parents are notified when that happens.

Family Link originally launched for kids under-13, but we’ve heard overwhelmingly from parents that the app is still useful as their kids enter their teen years. This week, parents around the world will be able to use Family Link to supervise their teen’s existing Google Account for the first time (see applicable age for a teen in your county). There are some differences when supervising a teen’s account with Family Link. For example, teens are free to turn off supervision if they choose to, but we let parents know. Ultimately, it’s up to each individual family to have a conversation and decide what’s right for them.

Along with that, Google is expanding Family Link to Chromebooks. This allows parents to set website restrictions and account settings for their child. Soon, the app will also allow parents to set screen time limits and manage apps on Chromebooks as well.

The need for supervision doesn’t end with mobile devices. Now, Family Link is available for Chromebook for kids and teens, allowing parents to manage website restrictions and account settings for their child from their device. Soon, parents will also be able to set screen time limits and manage the apps their child can use on Chromebooks.

Google says that it plans to roll out these changes in the coming days to “more families, on more devices, and in nearly every country in the world.” Family Link is available now on Google Play.

