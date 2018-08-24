Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 earlier this month. Now, after pre-orders were open for a bit, the Note 9 is available for purchase – here’s where to get it.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 packs a lot of improvements over what came before it. While it does offer essentially the same design as the Galaxy Note 8, it packs a newer Snapdragon 845 chipset alongside 6GB of RAM for improved performance. The base model of the Note 9 also offers 128GB, with a higher tier available with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Further, the Note 9 offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging, stereo speakers, and IP68 dust/water resistance. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary sensor that has a dual-aperture lens for improved photography.

As you’d expect, the Note 9 also offers Samsung’s signature S-Pen, this time with a remote Bluetooth connection for use as a camera shutter and more.

The Galaxy Note 9 commands a hefty price tag of $999 or about $41 a month on most carrier financing plans. The phone is available both through carriers and unlocked in either Ocean Blue or Lavender Purple. A variety of retailers offer the phone either way, and we’ve left links below to everywhere you can buy the Galaxy Note 9 in the United States.

You can read our initial review here and stay tuned for our full review soon.

