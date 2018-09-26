You can now explore Google’s original garage headquarters in Street View

Google’s 20th birthday celebrations continue with a detailed look at the company’s original headquarters. Available on Google Maps in Street View, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and the first employees worked out of Susan Wojcicki’s garage in Menlo Park.

While the company was incorporated on September 4, 1998, Google has long celebrated its birthday on September 27th. For the first year of its existence, Googlers worked out of a Menlo Park garage belonging to the now CEO of YouTube.

Today’s virtual tour on Street View recreates the space, including the computer used by Larry Page. It is packed with various Easter Eggs, like a Noogler hat, Doogler badge and leash, Google bike, and more. The latter is only accessible by clicking and lighting the neon sign.

Elsewhere, Google is also marking its birthday with an annual Doodle and video showing off popular search terms over the past 20 years. The company also wrote a love letter to Easter Eggs in Google Search titled Oh, The Things You’ll Find.

Google wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for you: a curious crowd that comes to Search with all of life’s questions. Today’s birthday Doodle is dedicated to you, and the 20 years of searches that represent the inquisitiveness of people everywhere.

More seriously, Google looked towards the next 20 years of Search on Monday with an event that saw a number of new features.

Google Discover — formerly the Google Feed — will now appear on the mobile Google.com homepage. Focussing on interests and surfacing other relevant news, it gains new tools to curate what appears. Meanwhile, Search will begin adding subtopics to better filter and surface more specific results.

On the visual front, Google Images on desktop is rolling out a redesign starting today, while the mobile site is adding Google Lens. AMP stories — from both publishers and those generated by AI — will begin appearing on Images, as well as Search.