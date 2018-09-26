‘Oh, The Things You’ll Find’ is a parody love letter to Easter Eggs in Google Search

Tomorrow, Google will officially celebrate its 20th anniversary. While it was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company has long marked the occasion on September 27th with a Doodle. Ahead of that, Google is getting ready for the festivities, starting with a parody poem that pays homage to all the Easter Eggs in Google Search.
Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss details one’s journey through life and the various challenges involved. While aimed at children, it has found a wide audience and often a present for college graduates (and even attempted to be given to proteges).
Google’s parody is a cheeky nod to all the Easter Eggs that users might find as they use Google Search. It includes useful tools like Roll a dice, flip a coin and metronome, as well as solitaire, PAC-MAN, and other fun games.
Other Easter Eggs are in the form of select searches like “answer to life the universe and everything” providing definitive answers.
More seriously, the company this week did prepare Google Search for the next 20 years by focussing on AI and visual enhancements. Google’s marquee product is adding subtopics for dynamic, filtered results and Activity cards, while Feed was rebranded to Google Discover and set to appear on the mobile web homepage
Meanwhile, Google also created an absolutely Easter Egg-packed graphic of all the fun jokes mentioned today.
Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to great pages! You’re off and away!
You have brains in your head. and fingers on your hands. You can search for whatever and see where it lands. You’re on your own. With an empty white box. Roll a dice, flip a coin, if you’re feeling lucky (or not).
You’ll spin around pages. “Do a barrel roll” with care! About anagram you’ll say: “did you mean” isn’t right there… With your head full of brains and your hands full of fingers, You’re too smart to tap any Super Mario box figures.
And if you do not find links That you want to click on. You’ll go back to the start, Type again and #SearchOn.
But searchers, beware! We’ve hidden more things in the wide open air ;)
In Search, things can happen, sometimes go askew, Atari breakouts, Zerg rushes, Blink <html> blink blinks too.
And when you have questions, about lonely numbers or unicorn horns. Or the answer to life the universe and everything … again, #SearchOn
OH! THE THINGS YOU’LL FIND!
Because, once in a blue moon, Bletchley Park will be scrambled sending PAC-MAN and snakes on a big fullscreen amble.
Hooting owls will hoot hoot, Mooing cows will moo moo, Google in 1998 will send you back 20 years or so too.
And if that means you need balance, Why not play solitaire? Take a moment to spin a dreidel and catch your breath there.
Reset your bubble levels, Turn your metronome back on, (sqrt(cos(x))*cos(500*x) +sqrt(abs(x))-0.4)*(3-x*x)^0.1
And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)
KID, YOU’LL FIND ANSWERS!
So… Whether you’re Aussie or Kenyan or mostly Hungarian Or an Indo-Peruvian-Czech vegetarian. You’re off to great pages! Today is your day! Your search page is waiting. So…get on your way!
