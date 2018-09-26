‘Oh, The Things You’ll Find’ is a parody love letter to Easter Eggs in Google Search

Tomorrow, Google will officially celebrate its 20th anniversary. While it was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company has long marked the occasion on September 27th with a Doodle. Ahead of that, Google is getting ready for the festivities, starting with a parody poem that pays homage to all the Easter Eggs in Google Search.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss details one’s journey through life and the various challenges involved. While aimed at children, it has found a wide audience and often a present for college graduates (and even attempted to be given to proteges).

Google’s parody is a cheeky nod to all the Easter Eggs that users might find as they use Google Search. It includes useful tools like Roll a dice, flip a coin and metronome, as well as solitaire, PAC-MAN, and other fun games.

Other Easter Eggs are in the form of select searches like “answer to life the universe and everything” providing definitive answers.

More seriously, the company this week did prepare Google Search for the next 20 years by focussing on AI and visual enhancements. Google’s marquee product is adding subtopics for dynamic, filtered results and Activity cards, while Feed was rebranded to Google Discover and set to appear on the mobile web homepage

Meanwhile, Google also created an absolutely Easter Egg-packed graphic of all the fun jokes mentioned today.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: