Google Registry introduces .page top-level domain, early registration now open

Back in May, Google announced a new .app top-level domain focused on security with HTTPS enabled and enforced by default. Google Registry is now opening up the .page TLD as part of an Early Access Program.

While .app was aimed at applications and developers that wanted an online presence and landing page, the new .page TLD is more generally focused. Several people have already taken to using it as a personal site, like the clever Ellen.Page site.

.page is a new domain that makes it easy to build a simple, more secure online presence. Whether you’re a business launching a new website, a publisher sharing new works online, an author telling your story, or a student touting your research, .page is the perfect home for your next chapter – online.

Like .app, security and pushing HTTPS adoption is a big focus for Google Registry. An SSL certificate is required to keep connections to the domain safe and protect against ad malware and tracking injections.

Your security is our priority. The .page top-level domain is included on the HSTS preload list, making HTTPS required on all connections to .page websites and pages without needing individual HSTS registration or configuration.

Users can start registering .page TLD as part of an Early Access Program, with general availability set for next week on October 9th.

.page domains are available now through the Early Access Program. For an extra fee, you’ll have the chance to get the perfect .page domain name from participating registrar partners before standard registrations become available on October 9th.

