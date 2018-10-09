Brydge introduces G-Type keyboard for Google Pixel Slate

- Oct. 9th 2018 10:48 am PT

Made by Google 2018
0

Coinciding with the announcement of the Google Pixel Slate, premium tablet keyboard maker Brydge has announced the new G-Type keyboard, as an alternative to Google’s official attachable keyboard accessory.

The Made by Google event has also featured a major push of the Made for Google program, which allows third-party brands to make officially sanctioned accessories for Google’s products. A variety of cases and accessories are launching for products like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the Google Pixel Slate was not left out of the fun.

Brydge, known for their high-quality tablet keyboards that can be better than their official counterparts, has announced the G-Type keyboard for the Pixel Slate. This is the company’s first product for a Chrome OS device, with their previous offerings focusing on the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface.

The Brydge G-Type keyboard is fully backlit, offering the standard Chrome OS keyboard layout, including a built-in Assistant key, and an “oversized trackpad”. Where the G-Type differentiates itself from the official keyboard is in size and sturdiness. While Google’s keyboard is sleek and easily detachable, the Brydge G-Type keyboard has a fairly hefty hinge that is designed to securely hold the device at every possible angle.

One very important thing to note about the Brydge G-Type keyboard is that where the official Pixel Slate Keyboard connects directly to the tablet via “pogo pins”, the Brydge G-Type keyboard connects wirelessly via Bluetooth. This has the potential to introduce a small latency, compared to the direct connection. This also means that the keyboard runs on a battery, one that will occasionally need to be recharged via USB-C. Brydge claims that the battery will last for up to 6 months, but real world testing will surely be required.

While the Brydge G-Type keyboard for the Google Pixel Slate has a full listing on the Brydge website, there is no pricing or way to purchase yet. This is likely because the Pixel Slate itself also does not have a release date.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Chrome/OS

Chrome/OS

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate is the first Chrome OS tablet from Google.
Made for Google Made by Google 2018 Brydge

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook
Destiny 2 Forsaken

Destiny 2 Forsaken