Google Prompt adds 2FA support for ‘all the phones you’re signed in on’

Two-factor authentication is something everyone should be using to one extent or another, but especially on their most important accounts. Google makes it easy with a plethora of options, and now the company is making Google Prompt available on each device you’re signed into.

Rewinding a bit, Google Prompt is an option that allows users to approve or deny sign-in attempts using their smartphone without worrying about downloading other apps or dealing with phone numbers. It’s a very handy tool, and now Google is making it a bit more accessible.

A new toggle which appears to be rolling out to all users enables Google Prompt on “all the phones you’re signed into.” By default, Prompt is only enabled on a device when you first sign in or if you manually add it later on. With this update, though, Google makes it easy to enable it across the board. If you’re constantly using different smartphones, this is an easy way to ensure you never miss a Prompt notification for two-factor authentication (via Android Police).

You can access this setting on your Google My Account page if 2-step verification is enabled.

Instead of using a 2-Step Verification code to sign in to your G Suite account, you can tap a prompt that Google sends to your phone. This prompt is an easier and even more secure way of authenticating your account, and it respects mobile policies enforced on G Suite employee devices. Until now, in order to receive Google prompts on a new device, you had to explicitly approve that phone when you first signed in with your G Suite account. With this launch, however, you can opt to get Google prompts on all of your devices automatically.

