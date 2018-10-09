Here’s where the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available and what they cost

With the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google is bringing its flagship smartphones to a few new countries and also upping the prices. Here’s what you need to know, and where to buy Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The best gifts for Android users

Where to buy Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

No matter where you are, the Google Store is the first place to head to if you want a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. The phones are available in 13 countries, all listed below, direct from Google. In the States, that costs $799 for the Pixel 3 and $899 for the Pixel 3 XL. There are other places to buy the phone, though.

In the United States, if you’re looking where to buy Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you can turn to Verizon Wireless as Google’s exclusive wireless carrier. Verizon is offering a couple of deals on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, including a BOGO deal and a free Pixel Stand as well. These same deals are also available through Best Buy with a $100 gift card also optional. 9to5Toys has all the details on this offer.

In the UK, there are also carrier and retail partners available for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL outside of the Google Store. So far, Carphone Warehouse, Three, Sky Mobile, and Vodaphone have all already posted details on buying the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and more are expected.

For Canadian buyers, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available through the Google Store, of course, but also through major carriers. TELUS, Rogers, and Freedom Mobile have all already started accepting pre-orders for both devices.

Where the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are launching

Last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launched in only a few countries, but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are launching in a much wider market. This includes a new countries such as Japan, Ireland, Taiwan, and France. The full list of countries is below, as well as the base pricing for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

United States: $799/$899

United Kingdom: £739/£869

Austrailia: $1,199/$1,399

Canada: $999/$1,129

France: €859/€959

Germany: €849/€949

India: Rs 71,000/Rs 83,000

Ireland: €899/€999

Italy: €899/€999

Japan: Not yet specified

Singapore: Not yet specified

Spain: €849/949

Taiwan: Not yet specified

More on Google Pixel 3:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: