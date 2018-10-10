Google Translate adds support for 13 new Camera Translation languages

Back in June, Google Translate was able to run the more advanced Neural Machine Translations entirely offline on Android and iOS. Today, the app’s Camera Translation features is adding support for 13 additional languages.

This visual translation feature allows users to point their phone at a menu, sign, or any other text in order to convert it. Once the image has been analyzed, you can select any part to see the resulting translation as a pop-up.

Today’s update brings Camera Translations to Arabic, Thai, Vietnamese, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Translations between any of those two languages are now also supported.

Leveraging Neural Machine Translation, these 13 new languages join 26 others that already support this functionality. Before today, English could be translated into any language, but not the other way around.

As evident with Google Lens, visual search and translation is especially useful for learning more about objects in the physical world. One common example is traveling to a foreign country where signs and other markers may not feature translations.

This feature is rolling out starting today, and will be available on Android and iOS over the next few days. The full list of supported languages is available here.

