Google Lens 1.1 brings visual search to Share menu, preps Art Selfies [APK Insight]

Google shared this morning that Google Lens was coming to Google Images. Meanwhile, last week, Google updated the Android app to version 1.1 and made visual search more widely accessible via the Share sheet menu.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Share menu

Google Lens can be used to scan live images via Google Assistant or the dedicated app icon. For already captured pictures, users can have Lens analyze an image through Google Photos.

With version 1.1, Lens is now accessible via Android’s system Share sheet. As a result, anytime users see a picture in a third-party app they can share it to Google Lens directly. This cuts out the step of having to first download an image and then opening it in Google Photos.

The standard Google Lens UI appears with a bottom sheet offering various suggestions of what’s in the image. Users can use smart text selection to highlight phrases in an image and tap anywhere to perform a new search.

Art Selfies

While version 1.0 of Google Lens included several strings related to AR Stickers, the latest update features Art Selfies from Google Arts & Culture. Via ADB, users are actually able to launch this activity. The functionality is identical to downloading the full Arts & Culture app. For the moment, it’s unclear why either functionality is included.

adb shell am start “com.google.ar.lens/com.google.android.apps.lens.lookalike.LookAlikeActivity”

<string name=”art_selfie”>Art Selfie</string> <string name=”art_selfie_connection_retry”>Try again</string> <string name=”art_selfie_description_gac”>Does this artwork look like me? Check out your own #ArtSelfie match at g.co/artselfie #GoogleArts <string name=”art_selfie_description_lens”>Does this artwork look like me? Check out your own #ArtSelfie match, powered by Google Lens</string> <string name=”art_selfie_no_connection”>No connection</string> <string name=”artwork_dialog_close”>Close</string> <string name=”artwork_dialog_collection”>From the collection of %1$s</string> <string name=”artwork_dialog_show_details”>View artwork</string> <string name=”bestest_friend”>”You’re my bestest friend!”</string>

How to update?

Version 1.1 of Google Lens is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: