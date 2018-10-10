Nest Thermostat quietly launches in three fancy new color variants

Nest is becoming a more important part of Google, and yesterday amidst the company’s many other announcements, a bit of Nest news was quietly detailed. Nest Learning Thermostat now comes in three new color finishes.

Noted on The Keyword, Google has quietly launched three new color finishes of the Nest Learning Thermostat. This brings the total to seven finishes, with the new options being “Mirror Black,” “Brass,” and “Polished Steel.” These arrive in addition to the matte black and white variants, “Copper,” and “Stainless Steel.” Clearly, these newer variants are targeting a “fancier” design aesthetic.

Nest thermostats have saved over 24 billion kilowatt hours of energy in millions of homes worldwide since we launched the Nest Learning Thermostat in 2011. Now we’re bringing you the Nest Learning Thermostat in three new finishes: mirror black, brass and polished steel. There are now seven color options to choose from in total, so you can find the one that matches your personal style best.

These new color options are already available directly from Nest’s online store, but there’s no sign of them yet at popular retailers such as Amazon.

Same Nest Learning Thermostat, three new bold colors: Polished Steel, Mirror Black, and Brass. Learn more: https://t.co/3rpW93WvBg pic.twitter.com/9nEp8N5bWr — Nest (@nest) October 9, 2018

