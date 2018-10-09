Google recaps Pixel 3, Home Hub, & Made by Google 2018 in 4 minutes [Video]

As 10/9 comes to a close, Google is recapping all of its announcements from Made by Google 2018 with a short, succinct video. Coming in at under four minutes, it features Google Hardware head Rick Osterloh and other presenters summarizing the key Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate aspects.

The video does a good job of summarizing key moments and how Google is orienting each announcement for various aspects of life. It also matches the format of the keynote, with all the devices announced at the top of the video before diving deeper with pull quotes from the presenters, mixed with product shots

The Google Home Hub is unsurprisingly “for life at home” with Google emphasizing how Search, YouTube, Maps, Calendar and Photos have been designed for voice control that includes glanceable information. It’s especially useful for cooking instructions and doubling as a photo frame.

The Pixel Slate is “for life at work and play,” intermixing G Suite apps like Drive and Docs with fullscreen Android games. A “reimagined” Chrome OS optimized for the tablet gets a mention, as well as security with the Titan Security Chip.

“For life on the go,” the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL portion of the promo begins by talking about the design, with Google especially proud of the matte finish on the glass back. The rest of the video discusses the AI-powered camera features, with Google making a good case for the wide-angle front-facer for selfies.

Other features that get a mention are Call Screen and the Pixel Stand for wireless charging and Assistant. More minor products like the Chromecast go unmentioned in the video, just like during the keynote.

Over the coming days and weeks, stay tuned to 9to5Google for hands-on videos, tidbits, impressions, and interesting finds, as well as reviews of everything Made by Google.

