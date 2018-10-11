Google+ for G Suite is business as usual, with new features

Earlier this week, awkwardly just ahead of the Made by Google event, it was announced that Google+ was shutting down for consumers. That distinction is important, as we learn today that Google+ for G Suite is getting new business-minded social networking features.

On Monday, Google disclosed the existence of a major privacy bug in the Google+ platform. Combined with the drastic lack of consumer usage, the company announced that the consumer platform will shut down around August of next year. The other half of Google+, used by companies for internal social networking, will continue working for the foreseeable future.

Likely in an effort to boost customer confidence in that fact, as reported by TechCrunch, Google has announced three new Google+ for G Suite features that will help perfect the platform for this business-minded use case.

The first is better content moderation controls, including reporting methods for users and review tools for admins. This should help companies reach the level of communication oversight that is required in the corporate world.

The platform is also gaining tag support, which will let users create posts that can be read by anyone in the organization following the tag without having to be connected first. Google+ will also automatically recommend tags for your posts as you compose them.

In a similar vein, Google+ for G Suite will soon let admins create dedicated “streams” of organization-wide posts. These seem like a better alternative to the likes of company newsletters, especially as Google+’s comments system would allow for two-way communication between leadership and employees.

All in all, these changes show that Google is not abandoning Google+ for G Suite but making this one use case the best product it can be for their remaining users.

