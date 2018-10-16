Here’s where to watch Huawei’s Mate 20 launch event [Livestream]

Huawei is in London today to host a launch event for its next smartphone family, the Mate 20 series. There have already been several big leaks showing us what to expect, but today everything will be officially revealed. Here’s where to watch the Mate 20 launch live.

How to watch Huawei Mate 20 launch event

Huawei has been teasing its October 16th launch event since IFA when it unveiled the Kirin 980 chipset. That new, powerful processor is set to power the company’s latest flagship smartphones, and it should be quite exciting to see what it’s capable of.

The London-based launch event kicks off at 9am EST or 14:00 local time. The event is set to debut the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and a handful of other products. We’re also expecting to see the new Huawei Freebuds Pro, a new smartwatch called the Huawei Watch GT, and late leaks have even revealed the Huawei Mate 20X, a stylus-wielding phablet device.

We’ll have hands-on coverage of all of Huawei’s announcements later today, but if you want to check out all of the announcements live, hit up the livestream embedded below. As mentioned, things kick off at 9am EST.

