New Pokémon are starting to appear in Pokémon GO, imported from the Diamond, Pearl and Platinum games, but you may have to travel to find some of them …

Niantic made the announcement on its blog.

The adventure continues … The world of Pokémon GO is evolving once again! This week, keep an eye out for Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, featured in Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl, and Pokémon Platinum! Get ready to see Pokémon like Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup as they appear in Pokémon GO for the first time ever. Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be making their way to Pokémon GO in waves! So, you can look forward to discovering even more Pokémon over the next few weeks appearing in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and battling in raids. Stay tuned to our official channels for updates about new Pokémon, new features, and expansions to existing features like Pokémon storage and more!

Polygon notes that some of the new Pokémon are exclusive to particular parts of the world, however, as Niantic attempts to blend realism with its augmented reality characters.

The Silph Road community is crowdsourcing data on which gen-four Pokémon players have found and where, and three stand out as the rarest thus far. Carnivine, Chatot and Pachirisu — inspired by a Venus flytrap, a talking parakeet and a squirrel, respectively — can only be found in specific areas worldwide, according to early reports. Carnivine has been found in the southeastern United States, which makes sense; Venus flytraps are indigenous to the Carolinas. Florida, Maryland and Georgia are also among the states where the grass-type Pokémon is cropping up. The most common kind of parakeet is the Australian budgerigar, so it makes sense that Chatot is most readily found in that area. Players throughout the southern hemisphere say they’re catching the human language-speaking Pokémon too; it’s been found in Brazil. We’re most heartbroken about Pachirisu’s regional exclusivity, however. It’s so close, but so far away — so far, the electric squirrel appears to be a Canadian local.

Ninantic is adding the new Pokémon gradually over the next few weeks. Check out the video below.