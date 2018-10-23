Gboard 7.7 preps ‘Clipboard’ manager, on-device voice typing, Sand theme, more [APK Insight]

Over the weekend, several beta Gboard features went live, including the Floating keyboard on Android. Gboard 7.7 is now rolling out and we’ve enabled a built-in Clipboard manager, on-device voice typing, new Sand theme, and more in this update.

Clipboard

Back in August, the Google keyboard began work on a built-in clipboard manager. We’ve managed to fully enable the functionality with Gboard 7.7, as seen in the video below. When users copy any text, it will appear in a new “Clipboard” section that’s accessible from the suggestions strip.

<string name=”feature_card_clipboard_description”>You can now copy multiple pieces of text to your clipboard so you can paste them later.</string>

Recent system-wide copies of text appear here, with a simple tap pasting into the current active text field on your screen. Long pressing on any item opens a menu that allows users to pin frequently used text or delete it. The edit icon in the upper-right corner of the main screen allows users to do both actions en masse.

The same button allows users to enter text directly when the Clipboard is empty. Meanwhile, you can easily undo deletes via the snackbar.

On-device voice typing

Gboard 7.7 is testing “on-device voice” typing where speech gets processed on your phone or tablet directly, and therefore “won’t be sent to Google or stored” in the cloud. Currently available in U.S. English, it results in a “faster experience” with the download file a moderately sized 85MB. Like with Clipboard, it is not yet live.

<string name=”voice_notification_on_device_content”>Tap to enable on-device voice typing (US English, 85MB download)</string> <string name=”voice_notification_on_device_enable”>ENABLE</string> <string name=”voice_notification_on_device_no_thanks”>NO THANKS</string> <string name=”voice_notification_on_device_progress”>Downloading on-device voice models</string> <string name=”voice_notification_on_device_title”>Make voice typing faster?</string> <string name=”voice_snackbar_button”>Allow</string> <string name=”voice_snackbar_text”>Gboard needs microphone access in order to enable voice typing. </string> <string name=”voice_start_privacy_toast”>”On-device voice typing is active. Speech won’t be sent to Google or stored”</string>

New Sand theme

As with the other two features above, we’ve managed to enable a new lighter “Sand” theme for Gboard. Strings also note the existence of “53 new themes,” but we have yet to uncover them.

<string name=”feature_card_first_party_theme_regal_description”>53 new themes so you can have a personalized, colorful experience.</string> <string name=”feature_card_first_party_theme_regal_title”>Change keyboard by colors</string>

Rearranged emoji

The arrangement of emoji has been ever so slightly tweaked in Gboard 7.7. This change is again not yet live.

How to update?

You can sign-up for Gboard’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of Gboard is immediately rolled out by Google when it’s available.

