[Update: Wear OS viewfinder] Google Pixel 2 will add ‘Now Playing’ history, Pixel 3 camera app begins rolling out

One of the tidbits we learned early on about the Pixel 3 was that the Now Playing feature would be offering up a new history section. Now, Google has quietly confirmed that Now Playing History is coming to Pixel 2. Alongside that, the new camera app from the Pixel 3 appears to be rolling out to Pixel 2 owners.

Since it’s launch, one of my favorite things about the Pixel 2 XL has been the Now Playing feature. It makes it really convenient to identify songs playing in your surroundings. However, it lacked the ability to see songs that were previously identified. Third-party apps made up for the lack, but on the Pixel 3, it’s baked right in.

According to a Google representative speaking to Android Police, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will soon add Now Playing History. Just like on the Pixel 3, this will be accessible via a launcher shortcut, as well as through the notification shade and the settings menu.

Further, Google is also apparently rolling out the new Google Camera app from the Pixel 3 family to the older Pixel 2 devices. While Google Camera v6.1.013 (via Droid-Life) doesn’t bring all of the same features such as Top Shot, it does deliver the brand new interface which is a bit easier to use. You can check the Play Store for updates.

Update 10/23: According to some users, this latest Google Camera update also includes a new Wear OS app. This adds a live viewfinder and a button to switch between cameras on your phone, as well as a shutter button for snapping a shot. To be honest, I don’t really see much of a use case for this one, but it’s interesting, to say the least. Not all users are seeing this one live, so your results may vary slightly.

