Google Assistant support now available on Roku devices, here’s how to set it up

Just about a month ago, Roku announced that Google Assistant support would be coming to the platform. Now, Roku Google Assistant support is rolling out to users with compatible hardware.

The best gifts for Android users

Roku users running OS version 8.1 and above on select hardware (listed below) can now take advantage of hands-free voice commands via Google Assistant. This added support lets you turn on and control various aspects of your Roku, even controlling some apps on the streaming device.

Supported commands include play/pause, turning the Roku on or off, and more. Some example commands are listed below.

“Hey Google, launch The Roku Channel on Roku”

“Hey Google, find documentaries on Roku”

“Hey Google, show me comedies on Roku”

“Hey Google, pause on Roku” If you have a Roku TV, you can also ask the Google Assistant to do things like: “Hey Google, turn on Roku”

“Hey Google, turn up the volume on Roku”

“Hey Google, mute on Roku”

“Hey Google, change to channel 5.1 on Roku”

“Hey Google, switch to HDMI 2 on Roku”

How to set up Roku Google Assistant support

Roku has a full guide available (use an Incognito window with Chrome) to answer all of your questions regarding Google Assistant support on Roku devices, but we’ve got the basic set up process available below.

First and foremost, you’ll need a Roku account and will need to ensure that your supported Roku device is updated to the latest software version. Once that’s done, head into the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device and set up a new device. You should see Roku listed as a provider alongside other options such as Philips Hue. From here, you’ll need to link your Roku account to your Google Home app.

Notably, you can only link a single Roku device to your Google account for these controls.

Once everything is linked up, a simple voice command such as “pause on Roku” will control your connected Roku streaming device or Roku TV.

Supported models include: All Roku TV models, Roku Express (3700X, 3900X), Roku Express+ (3710X, 3910X), Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Roku Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Roku 2 (4210X), Roku 3 (4200X, 4230X), Roku 4 (4400X), Roku Premiere (3920X,4620X), Roku Premiere+ (3921X,4630X), and Roku Ultra (4640X, 4660X, 4661X).

More on Google Assistant:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: