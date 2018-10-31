Spotify Family members can redeem a free Google Home Mini starting November 1st

One of the most common use cases for any smart speaker, Google Home devices included, is for streaming music. Today, Spotify has revealed that it will be offering up a new promotion with help from Google. Spotify Family members can get a Google Home Mini free of charge for a limited time.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting November 1st and running through the end of 2018, Spotify is offering this free perk to all of its Family plan holders. Users can redeem one free Google Home Mini per family account. Spotify has yet to detail if customers will have the option to pick between the available Home Mini color variants, but either way, this is a great perk for new and existing customers alike.

New and existing Premium for Family plan master account holders can sign up for a Google Home Mini at https://www.spotify.com/us/family/ starting on 11/1. Note, this is a limited offer, only available for U.S. Spotify Premium for Family users till December 31, 2018—so don’t wait.

As you’d expect, Spotify Family users will be able to take advantage of the smart speaker with various commands for controlling their favorite tunes. That includes commands such as “Hey Google, play Spotify” or “Hey Google, play my Discover Weekly.”

More on Google Home Mini:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: