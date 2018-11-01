Google Home adds support for Hindi language following India launch earlier this year

Google has been working hard to increase its presence in India, and in recent months we’ve seen the company debut new hardware and better language support in the country. Today, Google is adding support for the Hindi language on Google Home devices.

The best gifts for Android users

Google first added Hindi language support to Google Assistant early this year, but that only applied to the Assistant on smartphones. About a month later, Google starting selling the Google Home and Home Mini in the country, but only with support for languages such as English.

With support for the Hindi language, Google just made the Home and Home Mini far more useful products for users in India. Google’s Assistant “Explore” page has a full list of actions and commands that can work with Home in Hindi, and support should be available now. Google also mentions that further local languages will be supported in the coming months.

Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts. The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world. To set up your Assistant on Google Home in Hindi, simply open the Google Home app on your phone, tap the Account icon at the lower right corner, then tap Settings. Navigate to the Assistant tab, then select Languages, tap ‘Add a language’ and set ‘हिंदी (भारत)’ as the first language in the list. Just say “Ok Google” to start a conversation with your Assistant on Google Home––to start, try asking “आप क्या कर सक्ते हैं?” Note that you will be able to set your Google Home language to either English or Hindi — both languages can’t be used together.

More on Google Home:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: