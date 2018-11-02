Google Pixel 3 ‘Sights of Sound’ pop-up experience coming to 5 U.S. cities this fall

In addition to temporary Hardware Stores in major cities for the holiday season, Made by Google relies on pop-up experiences to advertise its latest product. Last year’s were focused on the Google Home Mini, but this fall Google is taking the Pixel 3 to the streets with the “Sights of Sound.”

Previous brand activations were focused on Google Home and Assistant, but this time Google wants to showcase its flagship phone. “Powered by YouTube Music,” Sights of Sound is what Google calls an “immersive pop-up experience.”

Visitors step inside rooms inspired by four musicians and use a Pixel 3 to navigate, capture and share the experience. To bring each room to life, you’ll need to solve a puzzle using Google Lens, the visual tool that lets you search what you see. Throughout the pop-up, you and your friends can try out Pixel’s brilliant camera by using Group Selfie Cam, Top Shot and Photobooth Mode.

Google is highlighting the camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, including AI-powered features like Group Selfie Cam that will play well to a crowd, as well as Top Shot and Photobooth Mode, which might require more of a hands-on explanation. Google Lens is also getting central billing with a vaguely locked mystery room affair.

Sound — and cross-promotion of YouTube Music — also plays a role in this pop-up.

We collaborated with Ella Mai, Future, J Balvin and Marshmello to create each immersive space in the pop-up. Dive deep into Ella Mai’s Inner Reflections, sit like royalty among snakes and nine-foot tall golden lions in Future’s Trap Mansion, dance your way through J Balvin’s Reggaeton World, bounce your troubles away in Marshmello’s Happier Place and capture it all on the Pixel 3’s incredible camera.

Google will be offering the chance at winning a Pixel 3, while most people might score a t-shirt. Reservations via Facebook are open now, with this event limited to three days in each of these five cities:

