Google News update will help publishers more easily find their sites

Google News is an incredibly powerful tool for online publishers because it puts articles right in front of a huge audience. Now, the company has revealed that an coming Google News update will add some enhancements for publishers.

First spotted by SearchEngineLand, a Google representative has quietly revealed that a coming update to News will make it easier to for publishers to verify their status on the platform. This came in response to a publisher who was having issues getting their articles to show up in Google News despite being included.

Unfortunately, Google isn’t being very detailed on what issues are being fixed specifically. From my understanding, this update will allow publishers to see how their content is hitting News and ranking, as right now, that can’t be easily done. If Google releases any further information on this topic, we’ll update the article to further clarify.

We are working on an update which should help resolve some of the issues that publishers have raised around finding their sites or particular articles in Google News. We estimate this will be ready in the next few weeks and will provide another update at that time.

